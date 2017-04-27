Lagos up-to-date in pensions, salaries despite meltdown

Lagos State government does not owe pensions and salaries in the midst of biting financial and economic constraints in Nigeria, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode says.

Governor Ambode said in the context of present economic realities, this was a commendable position, especially as revenues had significantly fallen while the cost of providing essential services had risen astronomically.

Ambode, represented by Akintola Benson, commissioner for establishment, training, and Pension, made this known at the Year 2017 1st Bi-Annual Lagos State Public Service Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) meeting held in Lagos.

Benson said in the face of all odds, the state had been committed to the advancement of the cause of the welfare of all stakeholders in Lagos State, and in the public service in particular.

He said: “The administration of Ambode pays salaries and pensions as and when due in the midst of biting financial and economic constraints in the country. It has also embarked on projects that have both tangential and direct benefits on all officers of the Lagos State Public Service and the State at large.

“These include the maintenance and opening up of new roads in the state, implementation of the ‘Light Up Lagos’ Project, continuing implementation of the ‘Housing for All’ programme in the rent-to-own project, acceleration of the ‘Eko Atlantic City’ project.