Lagos endorses Alimosho Economic Summit 2017

In his desire and pledged commitment to deliver to every nooks and crannies of Lagos State, with a socio-economic impactful change visible to all, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode endorses the first Alimosho Economic Summit.

This endorsement is critical in view of the enviable and strategic position Alimosho played in the last 50 years, and recently in the last 30 years of the political placement of continuous leadership and development of Lagos.

The event, themed ‘Exploring Real Investment Opportunities, for Economic and Developmental Rebirth,’ is germane to the desire/dream attributes of Governor Ambode to have different areas/sections/region of Lagos State deliver to its people with opportunities and possibilities for investors, hedge fund experts, captains of industries and major allied agro companies, not forgetting the economic attachees of some countries participation.

The event, which now holds on Monday, May 15, at De Santos Hotel, Akowonjo, Lagos, is expected to bring together both the public and private sectors and corporate titans in exploring the dynamic nature and unity in Alimosho, as endeared by the leadership of the LCDA’s/LGAs, while reacting to the endorsement and support of the government endorsement.