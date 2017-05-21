Lagos govt. evicts abattoir shanty dwellers, demolish structures

The Lagos State Government on Sunday evicted shanty dwellers, demolishing illegal structures at the Agege abattoir after series of stakeholders meeting.

Mr Toyin Suarau Commissioner for Agriculture told newsmen during the exercise that the exercise was carried after series of discussions with the owners of the shanties.

Suarau also said that government planed to build transit camps in the area among other things.

He said, “We met with stakeholders about eight times and they all agreed to go along with government.

“What the state government is doing is for the benefit of those in the abattoir because they are the ones doing their businesses here.

“Government wants to set standards in the abattoir to attract patronage and we are happy they are ready to work with us.

“Government is going to build transit camp for them and will also upgrade the abattoir, “ Suarau said.

The commissioner also said that the ministry would clean up the area place and ensure wastes are evacuated on time.

According to him, in another six months Lagosians will see the difference at the abattoir and he assured that a place had been created for those affected by the exercise for a temporary house. (NAN)