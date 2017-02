Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Wednesday, said the state government planned to generate up to 3,000 mega watts of power within seven years. Ambode disclosed this in Alausa at the presentation of the Lagos State Embedded Power Technical Committee report, a public and private sector initiative. Mr Charles Mommoh, a member of the…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.