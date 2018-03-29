Lagos honours Airtel for HIV/AIDS awareness campaign

In recognition of its awareness campaign and provision of toll-free line in response to HIV & AIDS related health cases in Lagos, Airtel Nigeria was recently presented the award for HIV & AIDS Response by Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA).

According to a citation read at the maiden edition of LSACA Awards & Dinner Night recently in Lagos, Airtel Nigeria was honoured for helping the agency respond swiftly to cases of HIV & AIDS in the State.

Chief Executive Officer of LSACA, Dr. Oluseyi Temowo, while presenting the award to Airtel, said the contributions of the telco in driving support for HIV & AIDS awareness demonstrates how much the company is committed to touching lives of people in Lagos and across Nigeria.

“Airtel has been a corporate partner of LSACA over the years and have made significant contributions in the fight against HIV & AIDS. We hope many other corporate organizations will emulate Airtel in supporting us to end the virus in Lagos State”, Dr. Temowo said.

Aside its toll free line and awareness campaign initiatives, Airtel Nigeria had, in the past, held a free medical screening for the people of Ilaje Community in Iponri, Lagos, raising awareness and deepening community engagement through the initiative.