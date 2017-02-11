Lagos Marathon: Nigerians must compete with world’s best to improve — Udo-Obong

Enefiok Udo-Obong, a gold medalist at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, on Saturday said that Nigerian long distance runners competing with the world’s best would help to improve their skills.

Udo-Obong made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the National Stadium, Surulere, the starting point of the 2017 42km Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

“Apart from training and preparing to be a better athlete, you are expected to compete with others to evaluate yourself.

“So, we must compete with the best to get better as far as long distance race is concerned and also participate in more competitions to increase our profile in long distance races.

“Some people are always of the opinion that we have no business hosting Marathon because Nigerians are not marathoners but that is not true.

“Competitions of this magnitude are good for our sports development, good for the host city and also good for tourism development,’’ he said.

On the Lagos City Marathon, the gold medalist told NAN that there was a huge improvement in this year’s edition, commending the orgnisers for innovations.

“The organisers did a great job this year, a lot of improvement and the event was better organised and I hope they will not relent in the subsequent editions.

NAN reports that Abraham Kiptom of Kenya has won the international category of the 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, defending his title.

Philip Sharabutu also defended the first Nigerian male title and Emmanuel Gyang came second in the Nigerian male category.

The first place winner in the international category will receive 50,000 dollars, while the second place will get 40,000 dollars and third place 30,000 dollars.

Also, the winner in the Nigerian category will get N1 million.

The organisers had announced that their cash awards will be paid at the finish point at Eko Atlantic City.