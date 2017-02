Another milestone was recently recorded in Lagos State’s quest to build a globally competitive state as the state governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, received the certificate that admitted the state as one of the 100 Resilient Cities (100RC) in the world. Aside from being a remarkable accomplishment, the feat is a further affirmation that recent strides of the current…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.