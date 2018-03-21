Lagos to spend N136bn on roads, transport infrastructure

JOSHUA BASSEY

The Lagos State is to spend N135.815bn on roads and other related transportation infrastructure in 2018.

Among the major projects the state is considering are the flyover bridge at Pen Cinema in Agege, where work had since begun with massive demolition of structures on the right of way.

Part of the money is also to be utilised on the construction of Opebi road-Mende Link Bridge and dualisation of Lekki-Epe expressway from (Eleko junction).

Also being considered is special intervention on roads within the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in the state, urban regeneration (including roads and drainage construction) in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Ikeja and other areas.

Akinyemi Ashade, the state commissioner for finance, who disclosed this to BusinessDay, said the government was also considering the completion of ongoing Oshodi-Murtala Mohammed International Airport road; advancement of construction work on Agric-Isawo-Owutu-Areporoad in Ikorodu,Igbe-Igbogbo phase II-Bola Tinubu way in Ikorodu; and continuous maintenance of roads across the state.

“We shall also continue the expansion of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors to other areas, signages and road signalisations; lane-marking and community traffic initiatives; reclamation of Lekki Foreshore; advancement of ‘Light-up’ Lagos project to inner roads through provision, rehabilitation and maintenance of streetlight facilities including solar power,” said Ashade.

He further explained that government in 2018 will explore partnerships with the private sector to deliver projects such as the planned 3,000 megawatt embedded power programme, Ikorodu-Agbowa-Itoikin-Ijebu Ode road project, and Okokomaiko-Seme (phase III) of Lagos-Badagry road expansion.

Ashade said the sum of N101.358 billion has been earmarked to advance the Blue Line rail and the 10-lane Lagos-Badagry expressway construction while construction of jetties and terminals (especially at Marina in Epe and Badagry with shoreline protection),and procurement of ferries to improve water transportation and encourage tourism would also be given a priority in the new year.

“To complement this reform, provision has been made for purchase of over 850 high-and-medium-capacity buses, construction and completion of three (3) depots at Oshodi, Anthony andYaba, to complement already completed bus terminals at Ikeja, in addition to new ones in Oyingbo and Ajah.