Lagos SUBEB disburses N139m as death insurance benefits

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has disbursed over N139 million as death insurance benefits to families of 40 deceased teaching and non-teaching staff.

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr Ganiyu Sopeyin, made this known while presenting cheques to relatives of the deceased staff at the SUBEB office, Maryland, Lagos on Sunday.

Sopeyin said that the members of staff died between October 2016 and October 2017.

He said that the State Government had always set the pace for other states to follow.

According to him, while some states are struggling to pay salaries, the state government has planned for its staff, who died while in service.

“May our prayers ease you through this moment.

“Words may not suffice to express our heartfelt sorrow over the passage of your loved ones. The gesture we have shown you today is an indication that this government cares,’’ he said.

The chairman urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously.

Sopeyin said that the state government was doing a lot to uplift the standard of basic education.

He said that the government had established six additional primary schools, recruited more teachers, provided additional training for teachers, provided infrastructure, and many more.

Sopeyin urged both the teaching and non-teaching staff of the state’s basic education system to reciprocate the government’s gesture by always putting in their best at all times. (NAN)