Lagos takes advocacy against domestic, sexual violence to army

In furtherance of its resolve to rid the state of domestic violence, rape, sexual violence and child abuse, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), at the weekend, embarked on an engagement initiative with officials of the Nigerian Army.

The engagement session featured officials at 9 Division, Nigerian Army headquarters; 149 Battalion, Ojo, and 174 Battalion, Ikorodu, Odongunyan; with over 100 officials in attendance ranking from new recruits to majors.

Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, coordinator, DSVRT, said during the session, the philosophy of rape, being an act of violence and not a crime of passion, was well thrashed out and the myth that a woman’s mode of dressing was a determinant factor was debunked with scientific data.

“Furthermore, the various forms of domestic violence were discussed and officers were informed about the fact that the Prevention Against Domestic Violence Law 2007 applies to all Nigerians,” she said.

Vivour-Adeniyi said the team also seized the medium to engage children in the command schools in the different cantonments on their rights and responsibilities by distributing relevant information, education and communication materials, in the form of safeguarding the rights of a child, textbook as well as posters, pamphlets and fliers.

She said going forward, the DSVRT would take concrete steps to advance sensitisation including engaging the soldiers, wives association, and further engagement with other security agencies including the Navy, Air force and NSSDC who were all relevant stakeholders.