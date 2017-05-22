Lagos@50: Ambode, CAN urge residents to be more patriotic, prayerful

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has appealed to the residents of the state to continue to pray for the progress of the state and support his administration as it turned 50 years.

He said that with their prayers, cooperation and support, both the state and the country would overcome the challenges currently facing them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ambode made the appeal at an interdenominational thanksgiving service for the state as part of the ongoing activities marking Lagos @ 50.

Lagos State was created on May 27, 1967 out of the then old Western Region by the then military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

Gowon appointed the then Brig.-Gen. Mobolaji Johnson as its first military governor

The service where 50-prayer points were said for Lagos State was organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa on Sunday night.

The governor, represented by a former deputy governor of the state, Olufemi Pedro, said that the state had enjoyed economic and political stability in the last 50 years by hard work and through divine intervention.

He said that the progress recorded in the state had attracted and endeared people from across the nation and the globe to Lagos. Ambode said that the current administration was living up to its promise to improve infrastructure, transportation, health, education, mass housing delivery and other areas in the state. He appealed to residents to continue to pray for the state in its stride to deliver development and good governance to the people.

“This is just the beginning of good things. I am seeing a greater Lagos in the next 50 years, a happier population, a prosperous state. I am seeing great things happening to the people of Lagos. I want to promise the youths of today and the generations coming that the leaders of today in Lagos have laid a good foundation for them,” he said.

The chairman of CAN, Lagos, Apostle Alexander Bamgbose, said that state had been blessed with good leaders in the past and was once again blessed with a good governor in the person of Ambode.

Bamgbose said that Lagos was enjoying the goodness of God due to prayers from all religious denominations.

“All denominations unite as one and we move on with the Spirit of the Lord,” he said.

He commended the efforts of Ambode in infrastructural renewal and other areas of development.

“Even the demons know that Lagos is a performing state. The Bible says when a righteous man rules; the people rejoice, we are rejoicing in Lagos,” he said.

Bamgbose urged residents to be patient and be hopeful as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the state. While delivering a short sermon to usher in the 50-prayer points for the state, he said that Lagos was one of the 30 economically strong states in the world.

He said that the year of jubilee was a period of celebration and that residents should consecrate themselves in holiness to enjoy the benefits which included liberty, prosperity and restoration.

Also, CAN Secretary, Isreal Akinadewo, urged residents of Lagos to continue being good citizens.

“The good things we have been seeing in Lagos should continue. The governor should continue in his efforts and not rest on his oars,” he said.

Akinadewo advised Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation in the face of the current recession.

NAN reports that leaders of various Christian denominations took turns to offer the 50-prayer points for the youths, the three tiers of government, the civil service and the nation.