The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says that the landing cost of imported petrol is now N171 per litre, but emphatically stated that it would continue to make it available to Nigerians at the approved N145 a litre. NNPC Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru disclosed the new level of subsidy as the corporation and sister…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.