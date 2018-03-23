Trade Promotion Council of India in association with the ASSOCHAM, CAPEXCIL and High Commission of India is proud to announce the largest ever Indian trade exhibition called SOURCE INDIA NIGERIA. This event is organized under the auspices of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry of Government of India. Eko Hotel, VI, 27-29 March 2018 by 10am-5pm daily.

Entry is FREE

Get connected with over 100 reputed Indian companies representing various sectors such as Rubber & Plastics, Paper, IT, Chemicals, Ceramics, Auto parts, Engineering, F&B that will be showcasing their products and services at the SOURCE INDIA Exhibition with an objective to find right Nigerian partners for collaboration in trade, investment and joint ventures opportunities. This is perhaps the largest business event/delegation from India to Nigeria with the objective of promoting bilateral trade and investment and joint ventures between India and Nigeria. Trade Promotion Council of India would also welcome similar trade exhibition/ delegation from Nigeria to India in the foreseeable future.

India’s exports to Nigeria have declined from at US$2.87bn during 2014 to US$ 2.29bn in 2015 and further to US$1.74bn in 2016, while Nigerian exports to India have also declined from US$ 15.66bn in 2014 to US$ 10.33bn in 2015 and further to US$7.41bn in 2016.

This event will have the presence of H/E Mr. Subhash Chand, Hon. Deputy High Commissioner of India to Nigeria and other dignitaries from leading Nigerian trade bodies like NACCIMA, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Nigeria India Chamber of Commerce e.t.c.