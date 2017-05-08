LASG recalls VIOs from roads for retraining

Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) have been temporarily recalled from the roads by the Lagos State government, for retraining and upgrade of their skills.

The VIOs since last week had not been seen on the roads across the state.

A top government source said the governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, wants the vehicle inspectors to undergo some training in modern technology in vehicle inspection to bring them at par with their counterparts in other parts of the world.

“We read an online report that VIOs have been ordered out of the roads by the governor. But I want to tell you that is not the true position of things. Our officers are to undergo training to enable them perform optimally,” said the senior government official who oversees the operations of the VIOs.

