LASPOTECH gets N380M from TETFUND

The Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, accessed about N380 million from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for project intervention in 2017, the Rector, Samuel Sogunro, has said.

Sogunro told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the total amount accessed by the polytechnic from TETFUND could not be precisely given, noting that the N380 million was meant for project intervention.

He said that the fund had been earmarked for construction of LASPOTECH’s School of Agriculture, administrative block and departmental blocks.

” We have also been accessing other areas of the intervention, which include conference , academic staff training and fabrication,” he said .

Sogunro said that eight academic staff of the institution benefitted from the TETFUND institution-based research in 2017 , while the polytechnic was awaiting the approval of 12 research projects of its academic staff.

“The moment we get approval, they embark on the project, and a timeline is given to them to finish the project and publish so that we can have the opportunity to apply for another,” he said.

The rector also said that the polytechnic was able to secure an intervention from TETFUND for fabrication of equipment.

According to him, about 10 equipment in the institution’s School of Engineering were fabricated in 2017.

These include: palm oil processing plant, sensor of automobile (tricycle), multipurpose juice extractor and multipurpose threshing and cleaning machine .

NAN reports that the polytechnic which commenced its programme with 257 students and five department in 1978, will on March 8 graduate 6,355 students.

Out of the 6,355 students , 211 earned distinction, 1,368 made upper credit , 3,505 bagged lower credit and 1,271 obtained pass.

Activities heralding the convocation such as interdenominational service, jumat service, convocation dinner, convocation drama and convocation lecture began on March 1.

Award of certificates and prizes will take place on March 8.