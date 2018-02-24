Lassa Fever: WHO lauds Edo Govt. for Emergency Operation Centre at Irrua Hospital

…Girl saved with newly installed ventilator machine in

The World Health Organisation (WHO) delegation in Edo State drafted to support the state’s team handling the outbreak of Lassa Fever, has commended the Edo State Government for its swift response to the public health emergency, especially with the setting up of the Emergency Operation Centre at the Irrua Specialist Hospital, in the state.

The team which also include officials of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), led by Dr. Emmanuel Musa, commended the state-of-the-art equipment deployed by the state government to the Institute to fast-track the management of cases of Lassa Fever disease, which have halted deaths from the disease in the state.

An accident victim, a girl, was recently saved with the timely intervention of staff of the hospital, who deployed the ventilator equipment in managing her treatment, officials of the hospital revealed at the weekend.

Recall that in the wake of the outbreak, the Edo State Government launched a state-wide, multi-pronged approach that culminated in the purchase of two dialysis machines, an x-ray machine; a ventilator and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the hospital.

The state’s response team is led by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shiabu, who has been coordinating efforts to stem the spread of the disease in the state.

“The Emergency Operation Centre at the Institute of Lassa Fever Control and Research at Irrua has been commended by the WHO delegation in the state, who are on ground to assess our preparedness to handle the Lassa Fever health emergency,” Shaibu said in a visit to Irrua Specialist Hospital.

The equipment, procured as part of the intervention programme of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, is intended to inflate the lungs and provide victims of Lassa Fever or any similar ailment or injury with an opportunity for assisted-respiration.