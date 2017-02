A member of Osun House of Assembly, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has described Federal Government plan to inject N51 billion to the resuscitation of garments and textile industry in the country as a step in the right direction. He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Tuesday that the plan, captured in the 2017…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.