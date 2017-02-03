Lawmaker lauds Tinubu over Lekki Free Trade Zone’s initiative

Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Commerce and Industry, Oladele Adekanye applauded former governor Bola Tinubu for conceiving the Lekki Free Trade Zone to promote investments and improve the State’s revenue.

Adekanye praised Tinubu, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congresa (APC), when he led other members of the committee on an oversight to the multi-billion naira project in Lekki area of the state.

“We must praise Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration that conceived the lofty initiative to promote investment and improve revenue of the state through commerce and trade. The wisdom of Asiwaju Tinubu, who brought about this vision will not be allowed to die as the House of Assembly will work in hand with the executive arm of government to realise this laudable project.

“The committee has come here today as part of oversight function to access the level of the project. We have observed that some of the challenges facing the project include among others the absence of quality infrastructure such as roads and electricity in the area.

“We will ensure that necessary action is taken by the supervising ministry to address all challenges.”

The lawmaker commended the efforts of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on the project and his commitment to developmental infrastructure targeted at ensuring that the state became a mega city.

He said that the creation of free trade zone would attract investors to embark on business activities in the state.

Kazeem Alimi, a member of the committee said that by the time the project would be completed, it would replicate Dubai master plan in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the General Manager, Lekki Free Zone Development Company, Mr Rotimi Ibrahim, who took the lawmakers round the facility, said that the area was the fastest growing area in the country.

At the Lekki Port visited by the committee, the Executive Director Tolarem Port, Mr John Mastorondes, said the port would be the biggest in West Africa upon completion.

“A huge employment will be created from the port operation,” he said.

He said that approximately 20 billion dollars would be invested on employees’ salaries when it would take off.