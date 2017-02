Lenovo Group Ltd, the world’s largest personal computer (PC) maker, posted a 67 per cent slide in third-quarter net profit, according to the company’s filling on Thursday . The company said in Hong Kong that the drop was due to supply constraints and a weak macroeconomic environment. The company attributed this to component supply constraints…



