Libya deports 401 Nigerians

410 Nigerians have been deported from Libya. The second batch of 257 Nigerians arrived this morning at 1.40 am on Libyan airlines.

While the first batch of 144 Nigerians arrived at 7.pm.

These returnees were assisted in their return by the IOM/EU project.

They were happy to be home and many of them said that they would not think of embarking on any such irregular journey again.

BusinessDay’s checks show that a large number of returns are scheduled this month.

At the airport today to receive the returnees were the SSA to the President on Diaspora matters Abike Dabiri and Bolanle Ambode, the wife of the Lagos State Governor.

IFEOMA OKEKE