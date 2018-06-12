Letter to Obafemi Awolowo

Dear Sir,

How have you been? How has the other side been so far? I would firstly, like to appreciate the man that you were during your lifetime. You were indeed a rear kind. A kind that is lacking a great deal and desperately in need of in today’s world and in a country like Nigeria. A country you showed unconditional love and passion for. A country you gave your best of ability and wisdom. Words can’t Truely describe your worth and the legacy you left behind.

Unfortunately, your legacy is still all that it is, it has barely moved passed that. Your innovation as not been developed into even greater height.

The Nigeria you envision in the future will undoubtedly be a disappointment to you today. You created outstanding structures and schemes that cut across diverse institutions from the economy to education and government as well, only to be in shambles today. As a result, It is pointless debating whether your ideas and innovation has been developed and taken to new height because it hasn’t. Infact it has been depreciated a great deal.

The free healthcare programs and free education systems you developed couldn’t be any worse today . Death rate and illiteracy rate which could easily be avoided is sky high am sometimes surprised how this country still manages to survive. While their are even some countries in Africa we fair better than. We are barely a leading force in any industry. A country which was decades ago at par with the development rate in Singapore is now like a wounded horse trying to find home.

While it might be agreed that ‘corruption’ has been a MAJOR problem crippling the progress of the country. I could categorically inform you that the act of ‘illiteracy’ displayed by the Nigerian Government takes the front role. Individuals whose minds are not developed enough to run the affairs of the country has since time immemorial ruled us to no avail. With their lack of vision and their declaration of empty promises squanders and embezzles public fund for their own selfish interest. But you already know this because you predicted that Nigeria will know no democracy in the next 50 years and It feels like it every other year. We now live in a country where government officials blame one sort of animal or the other for embezzlement, putting it in their words ‘ate’ certain amount. There’s no doubt that the country has not only become a national embarrassment, but also a laughing stock to the rest of the world. The height of hypocrisy cannot be over-emphasized.

The Nigerian Civil Service on the otherhand I can imagine must have been one of your proudest innovations. You laid out schemes and programs in such perfection, so to say. However, with heavy sorrow in my heart. I am sad to inform you that a commission which was regarded as a place of serenity and hope has become a place of hopelessness. A place where the masses cannot be glad to call ‘safe haven’. While wages and salaries have been unfairly distributed or even unpaid. There have been a Major outburst by the masses in form of protests and strikes in diverse institutions… Including the health services. Imagine doctors and nurses who swore to protect lives, living their duty post to go on strikes for days and even weeks… Considering the sensitivity and importance of the nature of their job. So many lives has been put at stake due to such act. However, what is even more alarming is the fact that it has become a norm. This events has become so disturbing and I fear what will become of the Civil Service Commission in the next decade.

Nigeria’s Economy today is largely dependent on oil. The amusement on my face when I still think about the fact that you used wealth generated from ‘COCOA’ to build a skyscraper in ibadan which was actually first of its kind in Africa back then. I sometimes wonder why both the government and elites alike don’t take such initiative from your book. Then I come to the realization and conclusion that still boils down to the fact that this ‘great nation’ is ruled by bunch of illiterates with ill-fated believes and mentality. What is even more worrisome is how the youths of the new generation are quickly catching up, observing, and imitating their mediocrity. The quest for money and power is all that is preached and sold even in its most well packaged form. No sense of true calling or purpose that resonates beyond the taste to acquire material things. And YES! Nigeria is far from becoming a nation.

A nation is that which is rich in peace and harmony, Unity and togetherness. However, Nigeria can ‘proudly’ claim to be the country with the most tribal groups in the world. Which begs the question ‘can Nigeria be said to be a nation in the same context like France, England, China and the likes where there is understanding through fewer or just a single language? Basically, we are individuals of diverse groups and tribes… Occupying a particular geographical area and territory called Nigeria. And yet again. Being a man of great philosophy. This was a fact you shared with the rest of the world.

What should also be paid attention to is the fact that with diverse language also comes with is culture and believe system. While some culture promotes nothing but limiting believes, adopted by the young ones until maturity. Some culture exact superiority over others and are not hesitant to showcase it. This is evidently demonstrated in religious and ethnic crisis that has been occurring overtime.

I could go on and on giving instances on how negativity has had the better of us in a country you sincerely hoped to be one of the greatest. Now that democracy has been failing us time and again. It begs the question. Now What? Do we still watch and fold our arms while our leaders continue with their empty promises and hope for a better future. Or is their a need for an entirely different system of government and embrace the idea of dictatorship like in Korea today? No one is really talking about this possibility which is understandable has we have also had our own share of misfortune with Gen. Abacha has head of state. We are infact still recovering is loot stacked in off shore accounts that has resulted to several billions of naira.

Just like you might have been a strong advocate for a democratic government, I also strongly believe their could be nothing as genuine has a free and fair election. And I would like to put your attention to a man I must confess might be that piece of hope left for humanity. A man who I believe not only has the vision… But whose mind I also believe is developed enough to stir the ship to the promise land. Fela Durotoye. I might be wrong and I might also be right. Whichever the case, time will tell what history will tale. Till then all we can do is have FAITH!

Yours Sincerely

Akin Onifade