Airtel Touching Lives Season Four broadcast schedule announced

Following the premiere at a colourful ceremony in Lagos on June 3rd, the fourth season of Airtel Touching Lives will begin airing on television from Sunday, June 10th.

According to a schedule circulated by Airtel, Africa Magic Urban will broadcast the first episode of the new season from 6:30pm–7:00pm on Sunday. Immediately after that, the same episode will be shown on Arewa 24 TV from Sunday 7:00pm-7:30pm and later on Africa Magic Family from 8:00pm-8:30pm.

A repeat of the first episode would be broadcasted on Africa Magic Urban on Wednesday, 13th June 2018, from 10:00am – 10:30am and on Africa Magic Family from 9:00am – 9:30am on Saturday, 16th June 2018.

On Sunday, June 17th, the Airtel Touching Lives programme will continue on Africa Magic Urban, Arewa24 TV and Africa Magic Family. It will run from 6:30-7:00pm on Africa Magic Urban, 7:00-7:30pm on Arewa24 TV, and from 8:00-8:30pm on Africa Magic Family.

Hosted by Wana Udobang, who is also returning for a fourth time; the show will maintain these time slots on the listed channels for the rest of the season, Airtel has said.

Speaking at the Premiere of Touching Lives Season 4, Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, expressed excitement about the new season, saying that she looked forward to watching the programme on TV.

“I look forward to watching the episodes, I look forward to hearing the stories of those who need help, that have found help and I look forward to it been an encouragement for all of us that can share to help those that need.”

Since Airtel launched the Corporate Social Responsibility project in 2015, it has reached several millions of television viewers across the continent while spotlighting moving stories of bravery and human sacrifice in the face of the most painful tragedies.