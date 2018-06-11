COSON mourns Ras Kimono

The entire membership, board and management of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) have expressed great sadness at the passing on Sunday, June 10, 2018 of Ras Kimono Onwubuya, the reggae toaster.

According to a statement signed by Chibueze Okereke, head, public affairs, COSON, Kimono was a great musician, a great African, an unflinching member of the society and frontline member of the COSON Board.

Reacting in Lagos to the death of one of Nigeria’s most loved musicians of the last three decades, Tony Okoroji, chairman of COSON, said, “Kimono was not just a great musician but a truly fantastic person. He had no angst against anyone and stood for truth and justice at all times. I have not just lost a colleague but a valued friend. This is absolutely devastating.

“I was by his hospital bed at Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi Saturday night before he passed on, on Sunday. Despite his ailment he was in good cheer and we even shared jokes. I spoke to the doctors who expressed the view that he may have passed through the worst. I was at the domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja on Sunday when I got the devastating phone call that got me screaming like a mad man. I was already checked in for a flight to Owerri. That was the end of the trip and the airline had to go to the aircraft to retrieve my luggage.

Shortly after receiving the news of the passing on of the great Ras Kimono, the COSON chairman, top board members, Sir Shina Peters, Maureen Ejezie, Chinedu Chukwuji, general manager, Bernice Eriemeghe, head of finance, and Biodun Eguakhide, key consultant, were at Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi to condole with the family and ensure that appropriate arrangements are made afterwards.