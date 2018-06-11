Alexx Ekubo turns heat on Ik Ogbonna ahead of Baileys Bakefest 2

One week ahead of the Baileys BakeFest 2 event, team Ik Ogbonna and three other teams are toping up their game to the final.

Alexx Ekubo who was on the winning side last year with Tolu Samaiye has warned his friend Ik Ogbonna in an Instagram comment that anything short of a win could mean trouble. Ik Ogbonna, paired with Busola of SlasCakesnBakes #TeamIkBus is vying for supremacy in the celebrity bake-off at Baileys Bakefest 2.

Standing in their way are three teams who want the win just as much. #TeamTK features Toke Makinwa & Kofo of Bake A Lott. #TeamCubis is made up of former Big Brother housemate Bisola Aiyeola and Nelson aka Chef Cupid. Superstar DJ Exclusive and Barbara of Oven Secrets comprise #TeamXBee.

To watch the battle of mitts and treats at Baileys BakeFest register to attend for free by following the easy steps here www.baileysbakefest.ng. You can also follow @baileysnigeria and send a DM to get an invite. Expect the yummiest, most scrumptious Baileys BakeFest yet on Saturday 16th June at Muri Okunola.