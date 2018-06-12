Dedicated to Digital back with Beauty Edition

To diversify our digital marketing workshop, Dedicated to Digital is having a beauty masterclass. The worldwide market for beauty care products is expected to reach approximately $265 billion in 2017 , The Digital beauty space is a huge space and those wanting to play ball must properly understand to have gain your niche and loyal audience in this space.

This masterclass designed to educate young graduates, owners of small and medium beauty businesses, aspiring beauty entrepreneurs, social media managers and enthusiast, on beauty content creation in the digital space. Our speakers have been selected based on experience and success at growing their beauty business platforms in the digital space. If you want to grow an outstanding beauty platform in the digital space, this is the masterclass you don’t want to miss.

The official facilitator for the event is Fashion enthusiast and blogger Nowe Isibor

The official speakers for the event are beauty influencers Dimma Umeh,Kehinde Smith and Online course expert Stephanie Obi

Dimma Umeh- Beauty Blogger and Brand Influencer

Kehinde Smith- Lifestyle blogger and Brand Influencer

Topics to be covered by speakers include:

Getting double the amount of views on my video content

Book paid brand deals as an influencer

Land contracts with beauty companies as a digital consultant

Speak at beauty conferences and expos

And most importantly, drive TONSof traffic to my website, email list, Facebook group… and MORE!

Online expert Stephanie Obi will also be sharing insights and business strategies everyone needs to build an online community and much more

Stephanie Obi- Online Course Expert

The masterclass will also include some panelists who have successfully built a strong following on social media and the will be sharing their secret tips and tricks to their success

The Panelists include

Communication Strategist-Liz Osho

Tv Personality-Idia Aisien

Beauty Blogger-Beauty In Lagos

Lifestyle Blogger-Tuke Morgan

You don’t want to miss it!!!!