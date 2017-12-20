Life with Kayode- Episode 10 – Charity and Philanthropy

This episode explores charity and philanthropy and the importance of giving without regard to receiving, especially those little things that can make a big difference.

The episode travels to Dakar, Senegal to meet a social entrepreneur who, following the death of his sister, set up a foundation to help young athletes from disadvantaged backgrounds secure sports scholarships to train in the US and realise their potential.

The episode later visits and orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria and spends the day reading to and playing with the children.

The aim of the episode is to show that sometimes it’s not so much about giving money but about giving time and that it’s important to show our strength through compassion.

