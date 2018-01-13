Life With Kayode Fahm, Change and Transformation E12

About Life With Kayode Fahm

Life with Kayode Fahm is a 13 episode motivational series showcasing Kayode Fahm’s travels throughout Africa as a motivational speaker, classical guitarist and martial artist seeking to inspire progressive change. Each episode explores a key life theme in an attempt to lift, educate as well as motivate viewers.

The series features inspirational international professionals as well as Nollywood celebrities and was shot in Lagos, Cross Rivers, Nairobi, Dakar, Goree Island, Sali, Saloume, Dubai and Los Angeles.

The series targets the youth, young adults and adults young at heart as it’s key audience. The series is proudly supported by First Bank of Nigeria.



Episode Twelve – Change and Transformation

This episode discusses change and transformation and from a timing perspective, i.e. the beginning of a new year, this theme could not be more perfect.

The Kayode travels to Los Angeles to meet a transformational coach who overcame the worst possible upbringing and start in life changing an all too familiar narrative into a story of courage, fortitude and service.

The Kayode also speaks to a celebrity chef who, on making lifestyle adjustments, turned her life of dependency and inactivity into one of vitality and abundance.

The aim of the episode is to show that whatever can be conceived…if one believes…can be achieved.