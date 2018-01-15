Life With Kayode Fahm, Travel and Exploration E13

About Life With Kayode Fahm

Life with Kayode Fahm is a 13 episode motivational series showcasing Kayode Fahm’s travels throughout Africa as a motivational speaker, classical guitarist and martial artist seeking to inspire progressive change. Each episode explores a key life theme in an attempt to lift, educate as well as motivate viewers.

The series features inspirational international professionals as well as Nollywood celebrities and was shot in Lagos, Cross Rivers, Nairobi, Dakar, Goree Island, Sali, Saloume, Dubai and Los Angeles.

The series targets the youth, young adults and adults young at heart as it’s key audience. The series is proudly supported by First Bank of Nigeria.



Episode Thirteen – Travel and Exploration

As we begin an exciting new year, Kayode would like to thank all the viewers for accompanying him on this journey across Africa and other parts of the world over the last three months and hope they found some of the experiences and stories uplifting.

This next episode is the final one of the series and is aptly called Travel and Exploration. The episode travels to Senegal in search of the Pink Lakes and the timeless Wanje village and then heads to Cross River State in Nigeria in search of the Obudu Mountain Ranges and the hidden Opakum Waterfalls. Finally the episode heads to Los Angeles in search of heroes past, creativity inspired and what dreams may come. The aim of the episode is to show that if we keep traveling, exploring and discovering new places, cultures and people we will broaden and deepen our learning and continue to grow.