Our lives under threat, Ondo lawmakers cry out

Iroju Ogundeji, a spokesperson for the lawmakers, told newsmen in Ibadan that they had received several threat calls and messages.

Ogundeji, who was accompanied by the Acting Speaker, Malachi Coker, and 11 others, said that the messages received from unknown persons were for them to reverse the purported impeachment of the former Speaker.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 13 out of 26 members of the assembly were said to have on Jan. 27 impeached Jumoke Akindele as Speaker.

Also said to have been impeached were her deputy, Fatai Olotu, and Majority Leader, Ifedayo Akinsoyinu, over alleged fraud.

Ogundeji further called on the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies in the state to immediately withdraw the security aides attached to the Akindele, having purportedly been removed.

He accused Gov. Olusegun Mimiko, of supporting Akindele, alleging that he had been deploying divide and rule tactics.

“ The executive arm had been interfering in the impeachment of the speaker which ought not to be so because we are an independent body. ‎

“Both Akindele and Olotu should have been impeached 10 months ago for high-handedness but the governor intervened and assisted her escape impeachment.

“We are not against Mimiko but corruption. The impeached principal officers of the assembly committed offences against the rules and must go.” he said

Ogundeji said the impeached speaker had approached the court to obtain an injunction against her impeachment and the court adjourned till March 6.