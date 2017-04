… sets first private owned ‘Bad Bank’ Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) plc has released its audited full-year results for the financial year ended December 31, 2016, announcing a loss after taxation of N53 billion. The bank also announced a loss before tax of N33.7 billion, representing 183 percent decline against Profit Before Tax (PBT) of…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.