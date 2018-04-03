Looters List: PDP to FG, You can’t divert attention from your misrule

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have failed in their ploy to use their looters lists to divert public discourse from the raging questions on their numerous scandals, manifest sleazes and overall failures in governance.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, said the nation has now seen that the Federal Government has no case against the PDP, as the lists only have individuals who are not indicted or convicted for corruption, some of who are not even members of the PDP.

Recall that the Federal Government released list of six PDP members whom it alleged looted the nation’s treasury, followed by another batch of 23 alleged looters from the party.

But in a statement on Monday, the opposition party declared that the whole essence of the list was to “cause public misperception, ‘change the topic’, and divert international and national discourse from various serious issues including:

“The parlous state of the nation’s economy caused by President Muhammadu Buhari’s misrule, for which Nigerians are now resorting to vices, including slavery and suicide as options.

“The intensive global vote of no confidence on President Buhari-led APC-government, particularly on its painful anti-people policies, as presented in damning verdicts by international figures, the latest being the world renowned Bill Gates.

“The vote of no confidence on the Buhari administration by eminent statesmen, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former military President Ibrahim Babangida and former Minister of Defence and ex-chief of Army Staff, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, who also indicted this administration of failure to protect the citizens.

“The international interest over speculations of conspiracy theorem on

the alleged manipulation of security in the abduction and return of the Dapchi schoolgirls for which Amnesty International (AI) has called for an open inquest.

“The international embarrassment over alleged procurement of the Martin Luther King Jr Award for President Buhari, which has now attracted global opprobrium to our dear nation and entire citizenry.

“The Transparency International (TI) latest verdict, indicting the Buhari-led government of superintending over the spiraling of corruption in Nigeria in the last three years.

“Efforts by the Buhari Presidency to conceal the N9 trillion corrupt oil contracts at the NNPC, alleged stealing of N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil, looting of N18 billion Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) intervention fund and the stealing of N10 billion National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), all by APC officials and Presidency cabal.

“The public resentment that trailed President Buhari’s last week’s visit to Lagos as well as his embarrassment at the National Mosque last Friday, where worshippers demonstrated their resentments to his administration and almost resorted to near mob action”.

While challenging the governing APC to name members of the party convicted for corruption, the opposition spokesperson issued a three-day ultimatum to the APC to explain the source of looted fund to finance President Buhari’s 2015 campaign.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja