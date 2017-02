One night when I was very young, I lay in my bed across from my older sister’s and described what I planned to look like when I grew up. My wavy brown hair would be straight and blond. My eyes, now the color of over steeped tea, would turn blue. I wore a leg brace…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.