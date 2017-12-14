LPS raises funds to strengthen teaching, learning in local school

The Lagos Preparatory School, (LPS) as part of its commitment to improve teaching and learning for education disadvantage community within Lagos has raised funds to support a local school.

Nicholas Barrett, Headmaster of the school while speaking about this gesture in Lagos said that beyond the classroom, LPS is keen to raise well-rounded children and has adopted the Premier Foundation Preparatory School (PFPS) at Makoko. Students volunteer their time and resources to give back to the students.

According to him, “Members of LPS will be visiting PFPS to present them with the funds raised at the recent Fun Day and to share the joy of Christmas by donating shoe boxes filled with presents for the children.”

Barrett used the opportunity to reiterate the schools’ commitment to sensitise children on the ecological effects of inappropriate disposal of single use plastic in the oceans.

Explaining the 2017 Fun Day theme: ‘Eco Kids Go Under the Sea’, Barrett disclosed that activities like provide the platform where children are sensitise on the ecological effects of inappropriate disposal of single use plastic in the oceans.

On the educational performance of LPS, the educationist said in the results of the ‘Diplome d’etudes en Langue Francaise’ (DELF Prim) released recently, students of LPS recorded a 100% success rate in the French Examinations.

To him, “Members of the LPS Family are excited about the school’s excellent academic standing internationally.”

”The DELF Prim examinations, organised by the French Ministry of Education is a medium to monitor the progress and linguistic competence of French language learners in English speaking countries.

”85% of the students achieved scores of 70% and higher with some student scoring as high as 98%. Of the other 15%, every student attained at least 60%,” he said.

Barrett further noted that the news was well received on the back of the recent SAT results that recorded 100% pass in English and 95% Pass in Mathematics.

KELECHI EWUZIE