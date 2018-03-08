LPSS out to nurture well-rounded next generation leaders

As part of its strategic push to mould and nurture the next generation of leaders, Lagos Preparatory & Secondary School (LPSS) has introduced Key Stage 4 (Years 10 and 11) to prepare students for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) Examinations from September 2018.

LPSS has traditionally accepted children from 18 months to 14 years preparing them at the Nursery, Primary and Secondary level for the transition into schools where they can then take the IGCSE Exams.

Nicholas Barrett, the Head teacher while speaking about this new development said the school is now able to continue as a preparatory school for students who would like to travel to UK boarding school and elsewhere whilst also providing full secondary education for students who would like to continue in a British day school in Nigeria, up to IGCSE level.

Barrett announced that the first set of students to sit the IGCSE examinations at LPSS will be the current Year 9 students who are already being exposed to the IGCSE curriculum in preparation for the 2020 examination.

According to him, “These students recently engaged in a highly informative and invaluable work experience programme arranged by the school over the mid-term break”.

He further said as part of preparation to ensure the extended year group is up and running in time for the September start, the school recently appointed Osebhi Okosodo as the new Deputy Head teacher, who has significant experience delivering the IGCSE curriculum and a proven track record of excellent scores in those examinations.

‘LPSS is pleased to be able to take 18 month old babies, nurture them and produce well-rounded 16 year old who are ready to take on the world,’ he said.

KELECHI EWUZIE