LSSTF injects N21bn into security in 10 years

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has injected N21 billion into the security architecture of Lagos since its inception 10 years ago.

This has been disclosed by Oye Hassan-Odukale, chairman, board of the LSSTF, at the 11th town hall meeting on security in Lagos, taking place at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, top security personnel and captains of industry in attendance.

According to Hassan-Odukale, the Lagos State government made 71% of the total donations in cash and kind to the LSSTF since its established in 2007 while the balance of 25% came from private sector donors.

