Lubcon International, Nigeria’s foremost pan-Africa lube oil manufacturing firm, in a show of quality and strength, has emerged Nigeria’s Best Lubricant Manufacturing Company of the year 2017, at the maiden edition of the Guardian Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2017. The award was presented by Martins Ogwuda of the Central Bank of Nigeria, representing Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor…



