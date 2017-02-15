Lufthansa reaches settlement with pilots’ union in salary dispute

German airline Lufthansa and pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit on Wednesday agreed to a settlement proposed in mediation, ending a long-running and bitter dispute over salaries.

Lufthansa said that 5,400 pilots who fly for Lufthansa, Cargo and German wings would receive salary increases of 8.7 per cent in four phases.

It said that the pilots would also get a one-off payment of between 5,280 and 6,335 dollars per person.

The mediation, led by Gunter Pleuger, started in December.

Vereinigung Cockpit had sought a 22-per-cent wage increase over a period of five years for its members. The labour dispute has been ongoing since 2012.

“There have been 14 strikes since then, resulting in 500 million euros in costs for the airline.

“The agreement does not include all aspects of the dispute including pensions and further strikes have not been ruled out,’’ Lufthansa said.