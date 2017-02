… imposes higher tax on luxury goods As Nigeria’s government seeks to diversify the economy from dependency on oil, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved a revised national tax policy to address low taxation in the country. Under the new policy, consumers of luxury goods will have to pay a higher Value Added…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.