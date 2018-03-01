Magu briefs Reps on recovery of $202m NIA fund

Aminu Jaji, chairman, House Committee on National Security and Intelligence on Wednesday confirmed that total sum of $289,202,382 security allocation given to National Intelligence Agency (NIA) by the past administration is yet to be recovered or totally accounted for by relevant security agencies.

Recall that the sum of $43 million was recovered by the EFCC operatives from Osborne Apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos state in 2017 following tip-off from a whistle blower.

The newly appointed NIA Director General who appeared before the Committee penultimate week confirmed that the sum of $44 million being investigated by the Committee was retrieved to a safe custody.

Jaji who chaired the closed door meeting held with Magu at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, described the information provided by the acting EFCC chairman on the balance of $202 million security intervention fund as helpful.

“Even the acting Chairman of EFCC said the same that the issue of the $202 million or whatever remains unaccounted for.

“And I know he (Magu) remains committed and resolute to see that they recover the $202 million or whatever, and as a Committee, we are doing our best.

“As I said earlier, his appearance today is a headway for us. By next week, the Committee will come up with all other outstanding information for the Committee to round up its investigation.

“As I said earlier, it’s an investigative motion and then we are trying to do justice to all the people involved. That’s why we decided to invite the acting Chairman of EFCC and then the chairman was able to give us brief about what is going on.

“With the information he gave us, we have made headway. By next week, we are going to conclude our investigation and the report will be ready for it to be presented to the House,” Jaji said.

He explained that the Committee will not hesitate to re-invite any of the parties critical to the ongoing investigation, including the acting NIA Director General and his successors, if need be.

“We invited three former Director General of NIA both acting and substantive who appeared before us.

“If there’s any issue we need to clarify before we submit our report, we will not hesitate to invite them,” Jaji noted.

In his brief remarks, Ibrahim Magu, acting EFCC Chairman, restated commitment towards recovering the balance $202 million security intervention fund allegedly allocated to NIA.

According to him, the commission is resolute towards recovery of the balance of the $202 million out of the total sum of $289 million fund.

Magu said: “as you can see everybody is supporting us and we need the support of everybody to succeed.

“As far as his investigation is concerned, we are very much on course and very soon we shall recover it,” Magu told Legislative Correspondents who accosted him.

When asked about the challenges facing the Commission in the process of its investigation, Magu who is yet to be confirmed by the Senate over two years after his appointment, said: “No problem. Whether challenges or no challenges, we are unrelenting. You don’t expect the investigation to go on smoothly.”

Speaking further on the series of attempts to stall the process through Court injunctions, Magu said: “I said we are unrelenting. Everyday you wake up and face all manners of adversaries but what we need is the support of all Nigerians in the fight against corruption.”

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja