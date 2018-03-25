Makarfi: Eyes on a higher calling

Politics is like opium; those who taste it get hooked. Little wonder those who abandoned their noble professions and entered into politics some years back are not looking back. In Nigeria, politics pays handsomely.

In this part of the world, there is no retirement in politics. The higher you go, the sweeter it grows. Even when they claim to have officially retired from active politics, they still engage in ‘roforofo’ games and nocturnal consultations.

Ordinarily, the rational thing should be that someone who has been privileged enough to have held important political posts for many years should be happy to exit voluntarily, but not here.

Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi was a two-term governor of Kaduna State. His tenure in Kaduna was very peaceful unlike what is happening now. Unlike many politicians who have played politics all their life and have no second address, Makarfi had played in the private sector before he joined politics. He is a trained accountant and held important positions in the banking industry before joining politics in 1999.

He does not believe in the use of violence in settling political scores. This was evident in the way he handled the crisis that nearly sank the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He chose the legal option which though was windy and money-consuming, eventually paid off.

Like every other Nigerian politician, having tasted the sweet political apple- the power, the free money and free everything, the Kaduna-born politician is said to be nursing a presidential ambition for 2019.

Those who are trumpeting ‘Makarfi for president’, predicate their campaign on what they refer to as the man’s “visionary leadership and cool-headedness” in power. They said the maturity and qualities he exhibited during the leadership crisis of the PDP saw the party out of the difficulties. According to them, his ability to pull out the party from the brink is an indication that he is capable of redeeming Nigeria from the nadir of hopelessness into which it has sunken over the years.

While urging Makarfi to join the presidential race in 2019, the Kaduna State chapter of the party had said that the former governor was eminently qualified to preside over Nigeria.

Speaking through Ramalan Yaro, a former governor of the state, the party said: “Clearly, Makarfi is the best man for the top job after successfully leading the party out of the crises that almost confined it to the dustbin of history.”

Speaking in tandem, Quadri Suleiman, a public affairs analyst, said that going by the way Makarfi piloted the PDP in the heat of the crisis, he must have acquired some experience on how to deal with the too many seemingly intractable challenges of Nigeria.

“I think that Senator Makarfi has all it takes to properly lead Nigeria. PDP is a microcosm of the larger Nigerian society- full of bedlam and contradictions. Anybody who is able to show great quality leadership the way Makarfi did should be able to rule Nigeria. I am for the senator any day,” Suleiman said.

In December 2017, Makarfi had given an indication that he had interest in the next election even though he said he was waiting for the opportunity to be offered to him.

He was reacting to question on his response to the call on him to join the fray.

Still waiting for the offer?

“I am pleased that people think that way of me and I will seriously consider it if I am offered but until the offer is made, you don’t give specific answer to what has not been offered,” Makarfi said.

“I wasn’t prepared for the leadership of the party when I was called to serve but people said I served well. In my life, I am always prepared for whatever at any given time because you don’t know what will come your way.

“I am not a stranger to Nigeria. I am part and parcel of this country. I know what people are going through and I know most of the things that are the issues disturbing us in the country and the things that we need to get out of the way for the country to be better.

“Even for my own intellectual improvement, I should be concerned. In my life, I have always been ready for whatever will come my way.”

Asked if he sees the return of Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, to the PDP as a game changer, the senator said: “It is not a game-changer as people would want to call it but an indication that, very soon, people will be trooping into the PDP.”

Although a number of other aspirants have made public their intentions by way of consultations, nothing much is being heard from Makarfi.

Not at home with abuse of power

Makarfi is averse to excessive use or abuse of political power. He recently cautioned public office holders under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari against such tendencies.

“We must be patient; more patient than our followers. We find executive excesses in many states, reactions and over reactions in many states, irrespective of party, and that is not healthy,” he said.

“Except when reminded, I tend to forget that I was once a governor in Kaduna State. I tell you the truth. I most times forget that I was even once a governor. Except when people start reminding me. And that is life,” the senator further said.

“So, whether you are a governor of any state, a legislator, minister or president, you must be careful. Whether you are a GOC, service chief, Commissioner of Police and IG of Police, you must be careful because you don’t know when you will be called to account,” he said.

His profile

He was born on 8 August 1956 in Makarfi, Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State (then part of the Northern Region). He attended primary school from 1965 to 1973. He then attended the Federal Government College in Enugu from 1973 to 1978. In 1979, Makarfi was admitted to the School of Basic Studies at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He was a part-time lecturer in the Department of Accounting from 1987-1993. During this time, he received a Master of Science degree in Accounting and Finance.

Makarfi started his working career at the Nigeria Universal Bank, where he rose to the rank of Assistant General Manager. He held many ad-hoc responsibilities during this period. In 1994, he was appointed to the Kaduna State Executive Council as commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning before returning to the private sector.

He became a member of the Board of Trustees at the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution in Abuja as well as its Director of Finance and Administration.

Makarfi was elected governor of Kaduna State in 1999 and won a second four-year term in 2003. In April 2007 he was elected Senator in the Nigerian Senate representing Kaduna North Senatorial District (which includes Makarfi, Kudan, Sabon-Gari, Zaria, Ikara, Soba, Lere and Kubau Local Government Areas). In the April 2011 elections, Makarfi ran for re-election on the PDP platform and was elected. In 2016, Makarfi was appointed PDP national chairman at a Convention held in Port Harcourt. He is a Muslim, married with four children.

Zebulon Agomuo