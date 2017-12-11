Makarfi hands over to Secondus

The newly-elected chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a failed party.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja at the formal handover ceremony, Secondus who leads the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), said the opposition party will not be distracted by the propaganda of the ruling party.

He averred that the free, fair and transparent manner the recent elective national convention was conducted, is a clear indication that the party is ready to reclaim power in 2019.

He also extended an olive branch to those who left the party to borrow a leaf from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar by rejoining the party.

“We promise to rebuild our party, to reposition our party and to regain lost grounds. That will start from today. We will hit the ground running.

“Those who left the party are free to come back, especially those who left for one reason or the other. The gate is now thrown open. There will be no longer barrier”, he said.

He also revealed that one of the members of the NWC from Sokoto State is physically challenged; an indication that the party is an all-inclusive party.

According to him, his first task is to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

He promised to decentralize powers from the national level by giving more powers to states and zonal levels to resolve crisis in their zones.

He added: “We want to assure our people that we are now ready to take this party, put it together and make sure that we are ready for election 2019.

“We will never be distracted by the ruling party, by their propaganda. Nigerians know the truth now that all they have been saying in the last two years are mere lies. Not only that, they go outside to revenge and intimidate Nigerians. And so, we don’t need to be distracted by them. We all know and we have witnessed that APC and their government are broken. They are running a broken government. We need to rescue our nation from their hands and rebuild our country once more”.

Earlier, the chairman of the defunct National Caretaker Committee of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, urged the new NWC members to reconcile aggrieved members of the party and prepare a solid foundation for the party’s takeover from APC at the 2019 elections.