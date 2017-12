Mayosore Olatunde Rafiu started rearing cattle in his secondary school days. As a routine, Rafiu would tend to his father’s cattle before and after school. After his secondary school in 2009, he set up a full-fledged agriculture-based enterprise known as Genius Integrated Farms. Rafiu would wake up as early as 6am to milk his cattle…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.