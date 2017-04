There is no doubt that the geology of most African nations is superbly enriched with oil and gas. In some countries, which have been designated gas-belt, the abundance of gas by the TCF of the proven and unproven gas reserves are so immense, that western nations are badgered with the thoughts why almost all the…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.