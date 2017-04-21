Man Utd to face Celta Vigo in Europa League semis

Manchester United will face Spanish side Celta Vigo in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The English Premier League side have won the European Cup three times but have never triumphed in the continent’s secondary club competition.

Dutch side Ajax, winners in 1992, comes up against French club Lyon in the last-four tie.

The first legs will be played on May 4 with the second leg on May 11 and the final in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 24.

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, won the competition with Porto in 2003 and comes up against La Liga club Celta, who have never won a major European competition.

Ajax, an experienced European campaigner, beat Schalke 4-3 on aggregate to reach the last four.

The team has won the Champions League/European Cup four times previously and the Europa League/Uefa Cup once, beating Torino in the 1992 final. (NAN)