Effiom Duke programme coordinator Green Concern for Development (GREENCODE) a non-governmental organisation (NGO) for environment says mangrove conservation by communities in the Niger Delta will help to alleviate poverty in the region and reduce the impact of natural disaster. The programme coordination stated this while inaugurating a six member executive of mangrove conservation club at…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.