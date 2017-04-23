Market place: Unshaken confidence

Hebrews 11:6 (Weymouth New Testament)

“But where there is no faith it is impossible to please Him; for the man who draws near to God must believe that there is a God and that He proves Himself…”

Our experiences in life have made the word of God of no effect in our lives. Scripture says that there is no word of God that is void of POWER! Jeremiah 26:29 (is not my word like fire, declares the LORD, and like a hammer that breaks a rock in pieces?) Hebrews 4:12(For the word of God is quick and powerful, sharper than any two-edged SWORD…)

These and many others words like these are God’s gifts to us as His children to win in the affairs of life. They are communicated to us to boost our confidence and assure us of His love. And there are myriads of example to validate both the efficiency and efficacy of these claims. We were equally told that everything that we read in the Bible were written as an example for us to follow, every challenge, every war , every attack, every loss, every victory. Common solution the WORD. The saints of old used the same word and they got result. We standing on a better covenant are supposed to have better result through the agency of the same spoken word of God, but reverse seems to be the case. You see scampering Christians, defeated and deluded children of God, fearful children of God that are being beaten blue black by the circumstances of life.

So what is the problem with our generation, and why did the word refuse to work for us? Does that mean God is partial or unfaithful to our generation? Below are some of the reasons we may never have as much result as the patriarchs of old;

1. Death: When we have not come to the point of being ready to die for what we belief, we cannot get the result we deserve. The patriarchs put their lives on the line before they received from God. God did not force them, rather it was their unflinching belief that made them ready to lose their life on the spoken word that resulted in victory for them. Theirs were words spoken to them with no example to follow and yet they followed and got great results. Ours were words written down padded with examples and yet little or no result.

2. Unbelief: There is so many distractions craving for attention. And every attention given to distraction leaves us defeated. It is not possible to succeed at what we are doing when our focus and attention is not on God. The mundane, powerless things of this world have replaced the place of God in our hearts, and has rendered the word of God of no effect. It is only our mouth that is paying lip service to God not our heart. Every time we are confronted with problems and challenges in the marketplace we give up without a fight. You are either a fighter or a looser. You cannot be crowned a winner without winning a fight.

3. We are hearers and not doers: It is not the hearer alone that is blessed but the doer. With all the power of heaven behind the spoken word of God, once it is not believed and acted upon it benefits no one. All that we need for our victory and success in the marketplace are packaged in the spoken word of God that is practiced.

If we must experience the power of God as intended this season, there must be serious commitment both to the study and the practice of the word of God. As you do so, remain blessed.