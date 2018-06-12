‘Entrepreneurial training key to ending youth crimes’

Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Limited, Stella Okoli has called on Nigeria to pay attention to entrepreneurial training if it wishes to end youth crimes and unemployment.

Speaking while delivering an address at the 12th Annual Heart & Soul Gala of the Chike Okoli Foundation, Okoli who is also the Board Chairman of the foundation noted that with training in entrepreneurship, youths can learn discipline, financial management, good habits and horn innate skills that could take them and their families out of poverty.

She noted that it is because of the importance of this kind of training to the nation that the ChikeOkoli Foundation has taken it as its core responsibility not only to mould the heart and minds of Nigeria’s next generation, but inculcate in them 21st century skills, techniques and competencies.

According to her, “it was in bid to advance these ideals that the ChikeOkoli Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies (COCES) was established at the NnamdiAzikiwe University, Awka in 2011”.

Also speaking at the occasion, YemiOsinbajo, vice president, thanked the ChikeOkoli foundation for its contribution to healthy living and entrepreneurship.

Noting that the Foundation has so far trained 5,000 businesses owners and budding entreprenuers, Osinbajo said the Foundation has now become a fountain of hope that the nation needs at this time of its development.

On the late ChikeOkoli in his honour the Foundation was set up, the Vice President commended his family for turning the ashes of the tragedy to a monumental phoenix of inspiration for all.

In her opening remarks, Chairman of the Occasion, Barr. (Mrs.) Uju C. Ifejika, Chairman/CEO, Brittania-U Group harped on the benefits of charity and touching lives.

According to her, Government cannot do everything, and it is left for Nigerians to rally round and contribute in all ways possible.

She also used the opportunity to call on individuals and organisations to support the Chike Foundation which also carries out medical outreach programmes across Nigeria apart from its entrepreneurship engagement.

Established in 2007, the ChikeOkoli Foundation aims to foster a healthy and prosperous society by focusing on promoting healthy lifestyle and entrepreneurship among the younger population.