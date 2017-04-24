Massive federal projects lined up for Rivers in 2017 budget – Abe

… as hope dims over N726bn East West Road

Massive federal projects including the Bodo-Bonny Road across the waters, Ogoni clean up, power plants and water projects are said to be lined up in the 2017 budget still in the National Assembly, according to Magnus Abe, senator from Ogoni, Rivers State, who returned to the upper legislate chambers after protracted election reruns.

Hopes are however dim on resuming the N726 billion East West Road that runs from Oron through Calabar to Lagos, following fears that the amount that may be allocated to it may not allow the contractor to return to site.

The senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district, who spoke in Port Harcourt at the weekend, may be reacting to charges from Governor Nyesom Wike few days earlier accusing the Federal Government of starting no single project in the state. The governor had organised a mass decamping to his party, saying the people of the state had lost hope in the federal party.

Abe however stated at a radio programme that the district that elected him would enjoy the commencement of work at Bodo-Bonny Road project, Ogoni clean-up project, Andoni and Oyigbo power projects, water projects, and the East-West Road project in this year’s budget. He said he was liaising with various committees and ministries to ensure that the projects were appropriately provided for in the budget.

Abe said; “You will recall that the last time the Minister of Works was in Rivers State and publicly asked the people to thank me for the commitment I have shown to the take-off of the Bodo-Bonny Road project.”

Abe said the project would be of immense benefit to the entire Rivers State and the nation in general. He commended the Federal Ministry of Works for the priority given to the project and said he would double his effort until the project was realized.

Furthermore, Abe said the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), which has agreed to part-fund the project, boosted the chances of the project being executed.

On the Ogoni clean-up project, Abe said a sum of $190 million has been earmarked for the exercise.

“I was talking with some friends the other day about the Ogoni clean-up. We have worked on that and we are still working on it. In this year’s budget, a total provision of over $190 million has been made. It is supposed to be $200 million and we are still pushing for it to be made so for the take-off of the programmes of the clean-up project for the year. That is part of what Shell is to contribute for the clean-up exercise for the year.”

Abe, who is chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), said that plans were underway to expand power projects at Andoni and Oyigbo Local Government areas of the district. “I am also working with the Senate Committee on Power to try to create impact of the power project in the senatorial district particularly in Oyigbo LGA. We are also trying to expand the power project in Andoni LGA as part of our constituency project this year.”

The former Secretary to Rivers State Government said he had worked on water projects for Rivers South East senatorial district in the budget. “We are also trying to do some water projects across the senatorial district within the budget this year”.

On completion of the East-West road project, Abe said he was working with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to see to its completion. “We are also working with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to see that reasonable budgetary provision for the East-West Road is made. The Minister is committed to this and has been wonderful; he has been running around.”

He however said: “Unfortunately, I don’t see the appropriate appropriation based on what I have discussed with the company handling the project. I have not been convinced that the appropriation the way it is now, they will actually go back and be bold to deliver.

“By the provision that is made this year, the company is telling me that it will not be enough for them to go back to site. They said if they have a minimum amount, they are even be ready to bring in some of their own funds and be bold to make sure that the project is completed.”

Abe assured the people of the district that he will do all within his ambit to ensure that his choice as a senator is not regretted. “But you know at the federal level, the competition for funds is so (very) intense. Nigerians do not understand how difficult it is to get the federal government to execute projects because everybody is pulling from every side.

“Just as I am pulling for this side, people are pulling for the other sides and the money is not just enough. So, by the time they say let them take one million here, take 20 million there, before you know, it will not be enough to achieve anything meaningful. That is why you see projects span years and years.”