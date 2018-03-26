Mastercard Foundation announces commitment to address Africa’s youth unemployment| March 26, 2018 12:07 am
The Mastercard Foundation has announced its commitment to help address Africa’s unemployment by enabling 30 million youths, especially young women, secure dignified and fulfilling work by 2030. The announcement is part of the foundation’s strategy ‘Young Africa Works’, which aims to reduce poverty on the continent by tackling the high rate of youth unemployment. According…
Comments are closed here.