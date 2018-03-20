Mastercard, Vconnect partner to empower MSMEs through mobile payment solutions

by | March 20, 2018 12:11 am



Mastercard and Vconnect, Africa’s leading online business listing service have entered into a partnership agreement to empower Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through mobile payment solutions to drive financial inclusion and literacy in Africa, particularly starting in Nigeria. With Nigeria being the first market to benefit from the partnership, which will be rolled out over…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe